Letter: Driving around our roads at the moment is getting beyond a joke

I’ve already had to claim once from the council for a tyre that was damaged and I had to check my car again last night after I hit a pothole on the main road outside Ravenside Retail Park that couldn’t be seen because of the dark and rain.

The council is short on funds and yet it is funding a cycle lane and bus stops in Brookside which, I doubt, anybody has asked for on what was already a wide road.

Most of the repairs appear to be temporary. I’ve personally seen holes repaired multiple times in the same spot.Arkwright roundabout looks like it has acne with the repair patches and it is still like driving over the surface of the Moon.The UK has the fifth biggest economy but third world roads.

Robert Bee