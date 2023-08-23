News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag

Letter: Drivers of electric cars are not the issue when it comes to pollution

It is kind of Mr Knight (Derbyshire Times letters, August 17), to warn us of the waste of energy by car drivers keeping their foot on the brake pedal at traffic lights.
By Andrew Parker
Published 24th Aug 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read

​As he says, it’s not a lot but it’s unnecessary and can add up.He needn’t worry himself about drivers of electric vehicles though. Most modern electric cars would need to have the brake pedal depressed day and night for over four months continuously before they would run out of charge. His concern should really be directed at drivers of petrol and diesel cars.On these vehicles, despite there being more than 150 years of development, these engines are still only about 30 per cent efficient in their use of energy.Seventy per cent of the energy in the polluting fuel that powers these cars ends up as heat and noxious gases in our town.

Andrew Parker

Derbyshire

Related topics:DriversDerbyshire TimesDerbyshire