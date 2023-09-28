Letter: Drivers are simply fed up of all the roadworks on this stretch of the A619
As this lot of roadworks are taking place on a wide footpath and verge, why were the lights left overnight, causing pollution and delays?Surely they could be put on the wide verge until the start of work the next day.Better still, these jobs should be worked on all the time until completed, like where my friend lives in Holland.As a regular user of the A619, we are fed up of roadworks this year on this particular road.
Peter Attwood
Chesterfield
