Letter: Don't poke fun at somebody else's illness
It is regrettable that Will Smith took to physical assault at the Oscars recently, when Chris Rock made an unsavoury joke regarding Will’s wife’s medical condition.
However it could be said that his action stopped further abuse by a ‘comic’ bully.
Some would say it was suitable punishment for hurting a loved one.
It was clear Will Smith and his wife were very upset on the night in question.
He apologised at that time for his actions.
However, to call for his award to be returned is, I feel, not necessary.
He earned that award through hard work and dedication to his career.
No charges were logged with the police at the time of the incident.
The lesson to learn from this is: do not make fun of illness, and by doing so, hurt all associated with that illness.
Alan Armstrong
Staveley
