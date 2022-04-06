However it could be said that his action stopped further abuse by a ‘comic’ bully.

Some would say it was suitable punishment for hurting a loved one.

It was clear Will Smith and his wife were very upset on the night in question.

A reader feels that Will Smith should be allowed to keep his Oscar after slapping Chris Rock at the recent awards ceremony.

He apologised at that time for his actions.

However, to call for his award to be returned is, I feel, not necessary.

He earned that award through hard work and dedication to his career.

No charges were logged with the police at the time of the incident.

The lesson to learn from this is: do not make fun of illness, and by doing so, hurt all associated with that illness.

Alan Armstrong

Staveley

