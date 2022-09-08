Even though there were many comments in favour, I, like many others, am not!

People making comments about the dangers of alcohol are absolutely correct, but think why? Because alcohol is legal and available to all, and we now have many intoxicated drivers getting behind the wheel of a car! I take the points that there are medicinal benefits to cannabis oil, but that is the filtered oil, medicinal cannabis and not street cannabis.

Legalising cannabis will mean greater availability, just like alcohol, which in turn will mean higher numbers of drugged drivers and potential fatalities. This is already happening as cannabis use is growing.

A reader doesn't want to see cannabis legalised.

So, to all those who believe cannabis should be legalised, implying it’s safer than alcohol, neither are safe, and Derbyshire Police are frequently pulling over drivers who should not be behind a wheel under the influence of drink, drugs and or both.

S. Johnson

Chesterfield

