Letter: Don't cut back on our children’s education

By Tessa Lupton
Published 3rd Apr 2025, 00:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Many children – and their parents – will fondly remember school trips out to Moorland Discovery Centre on the Longshaw Estate.

This impressive education centre opens the doors to the amazing natural beauty of the Peak District and the world of the outdoors.

Sadly, it is now under threat, as the Peak District National Park Authority faces huge cuts in the latest round of government austerity.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Their main source of government funding has been cut this year by 8.2 per cent. On top of this, they face big increases in inflation and rises in National Insurance. It is disappointing to see this government cutting back on our children’s education about nature on their doorstep.

"It is disappointing to see this government cutting back on our children’s education about nature on their doorstep.""It is disappointing to see this government cutting back on our children’s education about nature on their doorstep."
"It is disappointing to see this government cutting back on our children’s education about nature on their doorstep."

Tessa Lupton

By email

Message from the editor:

Got a story to share?

Now you can submit your news reports and photos directly to our websites - and see them featured in your local newspaper.

Register now: https://www.yourworld.net/submit

Make an impact in your community and get your voice heard.

Related topics:Peak District National Park AuthorityPeak DistrictNational Insurance

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice