Letter: Don't cut back on our children’s education
This impressive education centre opens the doors to the amazing natural beauty of the Peak District and the world of the outdoors.
Sadly, it is now under threat, as the Peak District National Park Authority faces huge cuts in the latest round of government austerity.
Their main source of government funding has been cut this year by 8.2 per cent. On top of this, they face big increases in inflation and rises in National Insurance. It is disappointing to see this government cutting back on our children’s education about nature on their doorstep.
Tessa Lupton
By email
