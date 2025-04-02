Letter: Don't cut back on our children’s education

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Many children – and their parents – will fondly remember school trips out to Moorland Discovery Centre on the Longshaw Estate.

This impressive education centre opens the doors to the amazing natural beauty of the Peak District and the world of the outdoors.

Sadly, it is now under threat, as the Peak District National Park Authority faces huge cuts in the latest round of government austerity.

Their main source of government funding has been cut this year by 8.2 per cent. On top of this, they face big increases in inflation and rises in National Insurance. It is disappointing to see this government cutting back on our children’s education about nature on their doorstep.

"It is disappointing to see this government cutting back on our children’s education about nature on their doorstep."

Tessa Lupton

By email

