Letter: Don’t blame those at the bottom for gap between rich and poor

There was a young man who looked to be homeless who, by his presence alone, invited people to give him small change.

A number did donate money to him but there were many more who walked past with their eyes looking at the floor.

Some dismiss these people as ‘smack rats’ or some other drug-related name. I would argue that they were not born as such. How have we come to lose our compassion for the homeless or drug users? Maybe it is due to the daily pulp put out by the tabloid press.

"Don’t look at those driven to the bottom of society for the problems prevalent in Britain today", writes one reader.

It is true that some of these people resort to mugging, theft and burglary, but unlike the tabloid press would have you believe, these are in the minority.

Do you see the tabloid press condemning those who caused the 2008 financial crisis? Of course you don’t.

None of these greedy individuals faced prosecution, unlike benefits claimants who can have their benefits stopped instantly if they do not jump through the myriad of hoops both Tory and Labour Governments have imposed.

Do governments hound the tax evaders like they do people who are on benefits? Of course not. Don’t look at those driven to the bottom of society for the problems prevalent in Britain today. They haven’t caused it.

The real blame lies with those at the top who have immeasurably widened the gap between rich and poor.

David Fox

Derbyshire

