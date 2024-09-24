Letter: Dolly's guidance and good advice improves the quality of my life to this very day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I’ve been anxious about memory problems since my husband Terry received a formal diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease in June.

We were invited to attended five informative sessions at Dovedale Day Hospital in Derby.

Each week a different theme was presented to help us living with dementia. One meeting in particular resonated with my early personal experience as a gay man.

Evidence suggests that experiences between the ages of 10 and 30 sticks with us right up to old age. This phenomenon is called the ‘memory bump’.

"His protection, guidance and good advice still improves the quality of my life to this very day."

2025 will be my 80th year when Terry turns 86. People spoke of music, photographs, familiar places, scents, tastes and keepsakes. We were asked to produce any personal item which was special or precious.

My offering was a key-ring handmade for me in 1961 when I was 16.

As an apprentice in a local power station, I became friendly with a small fat man who was especially sympathetic. He stamped out NARVEL on an identity disc attached to my key-ring. I have kept it with me all these 63 years.

The group leader encouraged me to talk about my friend. In contrast to the other workmen, he spoke with beautifully rounded vowels in a soft sighing voice. There was something comfortable and old-fashioned about this pleasant little rotundity, known as Dolly in the gay community.

I sensed disapproval in this gathering of older heterosexuals as I tried to explain the intense anonymity of men who hid behind a nickname, like other LGBTs in the 1960s.

Dolly had perfected a system of disinformation, misdirection, deception and sleight of hand to create an impenetrable wall of secrecy around himself. His protection, guidance and good advice still improves the quality of my life to this very day.

‘You have a lot to learn, young man,’ cautioned Dolly. ‘We are constantly stressed by always having to hide our true selves; many of us are tainted with mental quirks and dysfunctionality. Think yourself fortunate that you’ll always be able to pass as a well-adjusted heterosexual.’

Narvel Annable

Belper

