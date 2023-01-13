I take my dog on Tapton Park regularly, and have recently witnessed a dog off the lead attack another dog which was walking calmly along with its owner, minding their own business!

Even after the attack, the owner never bothered putting the dog back on a lead, and strutted off as if nothing had happened.

While many dog owners prefer to let their dogs off the lead, they should please respect others and always keep their dogs in sight and under control.

A reader asks for dog walkers to keep their dogs on a lead when they are out.

Multiple dogs off leads is a pack and can be intimidating to some dogs, especially young dogs and rescued dogs. It should be about respect and consideration when you take your dog out.

Not every owner, let alone the dog, wants other loose dogs running around them. Everyone deserves a peaceful walk without space invasion!

There have been various alerts via regular dog walkers on Tapton Park recently, regarding various dog attacks by owners choosing to ignore their dogs, attacking behaviour, and choosing to continue to let their dogs off leads.

This is totally unacceptable.

There’s nothing wrong with keeping dogs on leads to still have an enjoyable long walk. Priority for all dog owners, in my opinion, is to respect others and keep nuisance or nasty dogs on leads. Keeping dogs under control should always be a priority.

T. Worthing

Chesterfield

