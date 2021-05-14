Letter: Dog owners need to keep pets under control when out walking

I went out walking on Sunday afternoon and encountered two small dogs off their leads with an owner completely unable to control them. They followed me for ages, yapping their heads off, with the owner trying to call them back, to no avail.

When will dog owners realise they are responsible for their animals. Their behaviour is the owner’s responsibility. Take more care in future please!

Brian George

"When will dog owners realise they are responsible for their animals" writes one reader.

By email

