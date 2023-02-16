Why do people think it is OK to leave dog poo for us to negotiate?

Recently, someone let their dog poo at the entrance to my road. It was so disgusting I took a bucket of water to clean it away.

Susan Marks

A letter about owners not picking up after their dogs.

Chesterfield

