Letter: Does NatWest actually care about the needs of its customers in Bakewell?
I offered him the constructive suggestion of a banking hub on their Bakewell premises, with each bank using the hub for a day each week.
This would be to the benefit of customers of all the main banks.I received a lengthy but, I suspect, standard reply, although of course not from the CEO himself.
Their response did not even mention the banking hub idea, let alone attempt to respond to my suggestion. We must sadly conclude NatWest simply doesn’t care about customers’ needs.
Robert Court
Liberal Democrat prospective parliamentary candidate for Derbyshire Dales
