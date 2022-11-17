What shocks us most is that we, as residents and businesses in our town, will have to help repay this debt when we see no evidence that the borough council is spending any money on projects in our town centre.

They have a scheme to improve it and that received widespread support. Only then did they reveal that the scheme they consulted on was ‘pie in the sky’.

What they intend to deliver is a scaled-back version, sure to be another failure.

Staveley Town Council run the town's affairs instead of Chesterfield Borough Council, says a letter writer

We remember when the borough council got a grant from the EU and spent it on closing our high street. The result? A complete collapse of retail. The borough council is proposing to put no money into our town centre.

Their proposals will bring no benefit - apart from the council will build a building that no one here thinks a high priority.

They will get the rental income. How is it being funded? By the Staveley Town Deal, money from the Government.

Your readers can look at the Staveley Town Centre Masterplan - if they can find it on the borough council website. It’s full of errors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the report, it must be read alongside the business case. But the borough council is again refusing to be transparent: the business case is ‘confidential’, and they won’t publish it! SIT wonders why?

What we want to know is: when will they start investing in Staveley? We make up 20 per cent of the borough population.

We are set to have another 3,500 homes built over the next decade. But we feel the borough council won’t even let Aldi or Lidl build here, never mind a retail park.

We think they are determined that everyone will have to travel to Chesterfield to shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

We would like Chesterfield Borough Council to come clean and admit they do not care about Staveley and then to hand our affairs over to Staveley Town Council.

W P Cooney

Staveley Improvement Team