The authorities there wish to obtain photographs of those servicemen interred there, and also of those who died but have no known grave (200-plus).

Copies of the photographs will be placed in the man’s records, and will also be displayed on the walls of the Cemetery Hall of Remembrance for all time.

The following names are just a few of the young men from the area who gave their lives in the Korean War: Pte Dennis H. Buckley, Fus Geoffrey F. Allen, Lt Richard Neville-Jones, Pte Gerrald R. Harris, Gnr Alan Bond, Pte

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A reader is wanting photos of servicemen from the area who fought in the Korean War.

Raymond M. Perfect, Pte John H. Rowson, Tpr Maurice L. Walton, Pte Colin Salmon, Lt Keith W. Eastgate, 2nd Lt George D. Rudge, Pte Cyril C. Crompto, Lt Frederick B. Millington and Fus Charles H. Buckthorpe.

Any family or friend who lost a loved one in the Korean War - 1950-53 – who would like to take part in this project can send the photograph to me, Brian Hough, 116 Fields Farm Road, Hyde, Greater Manchester, SK143NP.

If more details are required, you can phone me on 0161 3685622 or 07467037742.

You can also email [email protected]

I attach a photograph of the British sector of the cemetery. May I thank you for any help that you can give with this project.

Brian Hough

By email

For another letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.