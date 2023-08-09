Letter: Do you have memories of Chesterfield's Peace Fountain of 1983?

Do you remember walking past what was then called ‘the Peace Fountain’?Do you recall seeing a bunch of young people, aided by more mature people, sat in front of, or under, old, internal, house doors formed to create structures that resembled wooden tents?

If you do remember but didn’t ask what was going on at the time, what you were looking at were members of the ‘youth wing’ of the Chesterfield Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament marking the, then, 38th anniversary of the nuclear attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.Of course, this was all done with the support, practical help (including the supply of old doors!) and encouragement of the rest of Chesterfield CND.

It will be no surprise to readers, I’m sure, that I was one of those people 40 years ago, albeit one of the older ‘young people’, sitting and sleeping under those doors for four days and four nights. I might also add that, on a very personal level, taking part changed my life and future.

A reader wants you to cast your mind back to an event that took place in Chesterfield in 1983.

Why the doors? Well, if you can cast your mind back to the early 80s, government advice in the event of a nuclear attack was to make a shelter out of the doors in your home! How we would all get along in an age when doors are made out of plastic?

What I wanted to ask is, are any of the other participants out there reading this? Of course, people will have moved on and moved away from Chesterfield and, sadly, quite a number are no longer with us.

Nevertheless, if any of the 1983 ‘door dwellers’ are reading this and would like a bit of a chat, I’m sure the editor would pass on my details. Similarly, what about those just passing by 40 years ago? What did you make of it all?

With regret, it must be noted that, if such an event was planned to mark the 78th anniversary of those nuclear attacks, there is a strong possibility it would be banned under laws introduced by the Sunak government.

Vic Ruck