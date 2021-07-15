Letter: Do not spoil our town in the name of capitalist greed

I recall that Reading had structures built in the 60s, and was a progressive town in the 70s when I lived there.

All the 60s buildings have been pulled down to erect glass skyscrapers for offices, as pushed for by a Labour Council competing for London office money.

As a consequence, Reading has become an ugly and soulless town and a place I have not returned to of late because of this, despite having friends there that I now meet elsewhere.

"Please do not spoil our town in my final years", pleads one reader.

Please all take note of this, and be wary of what ‘the chief’ believes.

For a 65-year-old man, please do not spoil our town in my final years by capitalist greed.

Adrian Rimington

Chesterfield

