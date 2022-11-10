As I made my way from the town centre and up Hady Hill towards the town’s main hospital at Calow, I was shocked by the sight of almost every drain being not only covered with dry leaves, but most shockingly silted up to the brim with compressed leaves, litter and debris from the totally unmanaged trees that border Hady Hill.

This horrendously busy road that sees speeding ambulances rushing patients to the hospital should be kept in a safe and acceptable condition.

As a 70-year-old cyclist (who is trying vainly to aid our critical global warming issues) why, oh why, is the pavement on both sides less than a metre wide for the majority of the 200 metres up from Hady Crescent to the entrance to St Peter and St Paul’s School at the top? Those using disability scooters, mothers pushing youngsters in buggies, etc, have no chance of negotiating this highly dangerous road safely!

Geoff Evans

Stanfree

