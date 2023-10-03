Letter: Disgraceful parking charges at hospital are simply too high
When you have driven around desperately seeking a parking spot in time to get to an appointment, or are regularly visiting sick relatives, it feels as if you are then held to ransom by the greedy hospital trust.It’s a disgrace.
Stephen Smedley
Hasland
