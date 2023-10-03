News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference
‘Awful’ BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell retires
Xl Bully destroyed after child rushed to hospital following attack
Boy in critical condition after being hit by lightning at school
On a roll: Greggs sales jump by over a fifth as cost increases ease
A fireball lit up the sky over Oxfordshire after a loud bang was heard

Letter: Disgraceful parking charges at hospital are simply too high

While town centre parking charges may be extortionate, they don’t start to compare with the daylight robbery of parking at Chesterfield Royal Hospital - £3.20 for ONE hour, rising steeply every hour.
By Stephen Smedley
Published 4th Oct 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

When you have driven around desperately seeking a parking spot in time to get to an appointment, or are regularly visiting sick relatives, it feels as if you are then held to ransom by the greedy hospital trust.It’s a disgrace.

Stephen Smedley

Hasland

A letter from a reader who is unhappy at hospital parking charges being so high.A letter from a reader who is unhappy at hospital parking charges being so high.
A letter from a reader who is unhappy at hospital parking charges being so high.
Most Popular

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

Thank you

Related topics:Chesterfield Royal Hospital