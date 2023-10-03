Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

When you have driven around desperately seeking a parking spot in time to get to an appointment, or are regularly visiting sick relatives, it feels as if you are then held to ransom by the greedy hospital trust.It’s a disgrace.

Stephen Smedley

Hasland

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A letter from a reader who is unhappy at hospital parking charges being so high.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.