The cost of living crisis is hurting everyone, but disproportionately hits disabled people.

With inflation now at seven per cent and food bank use having gone up, people on benefits, including the disabled and pensioners, are suffering.

Please add your voice to ours – we both have Facebook pages – write to your MPs to press for action, for disabled people and your own plight.

Disability campaigners and Our Vision Our Future are two organisations promoting and protecting the rights of disabled people.

Action must be taken by the Government now, rather than Boris Johnson hiding behind the terrible tragedy of Ukraine’s struggle.

Another action you can do is to telephone the various helplines as to how the crisis is affecting you, and if you want support, they will collate the information and make representations to government to make amends.

Helplines (free to phone) are: Citizens Advice (CAB) 0808 2787843; Samaritans 116 123; Silverline 0800 4 70 80 90 (for over 60s).

