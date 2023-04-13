It threatens every aspect of our community life, especially in Chesterfield and North East Derbyshire.

The threat is called East Midlands Devolution and spells the end of the historic opportunity for people in this area to control the priorities in planning, transport, social care, education and finance.

The admission by county council leader Barry Lewis that fewer than 5,000 people responded to the so-called consultation exercise on the proposed merger with Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire is a clear diagnosis of a pandemic of apathy amongst the electorate.

We know already that council elections attract very small attendances at the polling booths but the merger of three counties is far too important for people living in the north of our county to ignore.

The shoppers of Dronfield go to Meadowhall and Sheffield city centre. Those seeking nightlife park their cars in the nearby city. Those in need of specialist health care find their way to hospitals in Sheffield, as well as our own beloved Royal Hospital. They certainly do not go to Derby or Nottingham.

But devolution is about much more than shopping or nightlife. It has the possibility of giving our part of the region a second-rate future compared with Nottingham and Leicester.

I am old. It will not affect me. But all those young people failing to register their vote and take an interest are neglecting their future and that of their children.

I urge your readers to shake off apathy and be fully aware of the cost of turning a blind eye. And I urge all candidates to highlight this blight on the horizon. I also challenge Coun Lewis to come clean and tell us exactly what those 5,000 respondents said.

David France (Municipal reporter, Morning Telegraph and BBC Radio Sheffield 1973-1981)

Old Whittington

