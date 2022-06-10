What can easily be overlooked is the overall appeal to a more sophisticated modern visitor. Whilst many places on the planet offer more dramatic and awesome scenery, the overall effect of a geologically diverse landscape "is a story told in a hundred valleys and doles''.

Walking last year and climbing in North Wales and the Lake District, I realised for the first time (I'm nearly 60) that Derbyshire is my favourite, for sheer variety of scenery.

How much better, for example, than the endless glass, concrete and steel of the Mediterranean coast.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A letter writer this week says that Derbyshire scenery is as good as the Med.

Phillip Fearn

Whatstandwell

For another letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.