Remembering loved ones in a caring, compassionate, and supportive environment at the minute’s silence at noon and contributing to the nationwide network of Walls of Reflection will mean people will feel supported and know that they are not alone in their grief.

The national outpouring of grief following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II last September was palpable. People who themselves had been bereaved personally were united and used that time to grieve for their own loved ones. It was acceptable and encouraged.

This moment highlighted the fundamental absence of this kind of collective grief support in our society, and the importance and need to have an annual National Day of Reflection.

The National Day of Reflection takes place on March 23.

The National Day of Reflection is an opportunity for us all to remember and to support our bereaved friends, families, neighbours, and colleagues.

Giving them the space to open up and talk about the person that died is incredibly important. It shows we care and that what they are feeling is normal.

We hope you readers will join us at midday on March 23 to reflect and then reach out to the people in their lives who are grieving.

Jane Murray

Marie Curie Bereavement Services Manager

