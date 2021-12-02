Letter: Derbyshire Peak Oddfellows' thank you to the people of Chesterfield

It was first time our friendly society had taken part in this wonderful event, and not only did it help us and our members get into the festive spirit, it also reminded us of all the incredible organisations out there who, year-round, work so hard to improve the quality of people's lives in and around Chesterfield.

It made us feel very proud of our region and showcased humankind at its best.

Thank you again, and we’re already looking forward to decorating our tree in 2022.

Derbyshire Peak Oddfellows say thank you to all the organisers of this year's Christmas Tree Festival at Chesterfield Parish Church.

Toni Siddall

Derbyshire Peak District Social Coordinator

