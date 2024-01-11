Letter: Derbyshire must do all it can to climb up the rankings of counties with least potholes
This was 100,000 and 82,000 respectively. The article reveals that Derbyshire is the worst county in the country for potholes with a total of 90,596.What I believe DCC is failing to tell you is that, amongst the figures for repairs, it does not take into account the number of repairs which are re-repairs of the previous repairs.The ‘repairs’ are just botch-ups which shortly after require re-repairs. If they did a proper job in the first place, Derbyshire may climb up the ladder of counties with fewer pot/sink holes.
David Fox
Derbyshire
