The report pointed out the inadequacy of the system where water companies ‘self-report’ when they dump raw sewage – as they don’t always do it accurately!

It also suggested the Environment Agency’s monitoring needs stepping up to a much more rigorous level.

Overall, the report sets in a wider context the DT’s recent informative but very worrying article pointing out the scale of raw sewage dumping into Derbyshire’s rivers.

A letter this week about raw sewage being pumped into Derbyshire's rivers.

This dumping is a total disgrace which successive governments have dismally failed to sort out. I hope those who represent us politically have taken note of the continuing widespread public concern about the matter and are doing what they can to press the government to show more urgency to eliminate the problem than many feel is shown in the new Environment Act.

We deserve much better.

Ray Russell

Chesterfield

