Letter: Demolition is not the answer for Chesterfield Hotel

We are all supposed to be striving towards net zero emission within a few years.

Yet here is our local newspaper advocating the demolishing of a perfectly good and sound building.

Yes, it looks awful, but with a thorough exterior clean, and new windows, etc., it could easily be made into an asset for Chesterfield.

One reader has written in to say he feels strongly about restoring Chesterfield Hotel.

To demolish it would involve weeks of diesel-powered equipment polluting the surrounding area, and for what? To build a complete new building which would mean more polluting equipment for months.

I know we live in a throwaway society but here we are with a glaring example of throwing away something which is fundamentally sound, only to replace it with similar.

Your newspaper would serve the Chesterfield area, and the atmosphere in general better, by championing renovation and modernisation, rather than destroying old (sound) buildings, only to build a new (sound) building on the same site.

After all, we train and produce skilled architects, who would relish the chance to prove their skills with a solid building like the Chesterfield Hotel.

Richard Madin

Buxton

