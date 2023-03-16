Many factors have contributed to shop closures and the slow demise of city centres, and with it the diminishing footfall on which the much-valued Chesterfield market relies.

The popularity of retail parks is no accident: easy car parking reinforces this. They are not however served by buses and so are denied to those of reduced mobility (no car).

Much play was made of car parking at the meeting. Drivers will always go miles (at £1 a mile) to avoid parking charges. One key to town and city centre survival is not just leisure activities but public transport connectivity.

Business, leisure and working users need frequency and reliability of public transport as keys to a sustainable economy. These have both deteriorated in the last 12 years. Lack of good connectivity seriously inhibits those with no car and mobility difficulty. There is no bus that goes anywhere near Ravenside for example.

Our railway station has no access to or from public transport other than a bus to Clay Cross (it does not come to the town centre) or a taxi. This makes intercity transport much more difficult than it should or could be.

It is not just rents that are the killer to town centres but business rates. That iniquitous tax on enterprise paid by town centre activity is an equally powerful killer.

Alan Craw

Old Whittington

