The pandemic has also changed the way GPs operate, meaning more telephone and Zoom consultations.

In my 60s, with ongoing health challenges, I can barely cope with the additional challenge of getting medical advice, but cannot imagine how people much older than myself cope with the process?

Hearing recently that our country's population has grown by more than ten million since 2005 and is still growing, my concerns are that things will get even worse, with heavier demand on our services.

The Government’s recent announcement to fund the NHS another £36 billion is yet another hefty amount of taxpayers’ money, but purely an expensive sticking plaster when the NHS is desperate for reform over the decades.

