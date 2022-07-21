He was quite happy to allow us to be a laughing stock abroad, as he hung on purely in his own interests.The avalanche of ministerial resignations was begun by Messrs Sunak and Javid, who had concluded that Johnson was not fulfilling the public’s expectation of being governed with “integrity” and “properly, competently and seriously”. What took them so long?But amongst the 60 or so resignations, a notable absentee was the MP for Derbyshire Dales. Why has she slavishly supported Johnson at every turn, defending the indefensible time and again?Her brand will forever be tarnished by hitching her wagon to this most dishonest, vain and shambolic of Prime Ministers.

Robert Court

Liberal Democrat candidate for Derbyshire Dales at 2019 General Election

Support by Sarah Dines for outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been criticised by a letter writer this week

