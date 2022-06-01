The reason given by Chesterfield Council does not add up. The 1940s day takes place on a Thursday when the Flea Market is taking place. Town can be very busy.

The medieval market takes place in July and makes parts of the town busy, when you include the children’s fairground rides, which block the pavements for the next week.

Both are organised by the council on school holiday days. Can they explain why one cannot continue but the other two can?

The council has axed the Motorfest event, to the dismay of a reader.

Alison Hounslow

By email

