In our opinion, there was no public consultations prior to Tapton Innovation Centre on the site, meaning the local council got away with building the sightly office building in the walled garden section of Tapton House.

Councillors tried themselves to develop Tapton House into flats some years ago, but the suggestion met with public opposition, so the idea was scrapped, only to be accepted by a developer now knowing local residents would be appalled!

Secret cabinet councillor meetings, no public consultations, ignoring local objections to selling the house, and community project bids, has, to us, really revealed the total lack of respect and democracy within our elected representatives locally.

The entire way they have determined the future of Tapton House is shameful.

Chesterfield has few historical buildings. Tapton House is Grade II-listed, in the top five per cent of listed buildings of importance with Historic England, and should be cherished for local heritage, not used as a financial asset for our local council.

If those councillors think they will be forgiven for the loss of Tapton House they are much mistaken.

Many local residents believe it’s time for change at the town hall, and that important decisions like the future of Tapton House should receive public consultation and debate.

Remember, councillors are elected to serve us within our communities.

If they fail it’s high time they were replaced.

S Jones

Have Your Say Community Chesterfield

