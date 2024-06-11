Letter: Cycle lane money should have been employed in dealing with numerous potholes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The first accident has now happened due to the ill-conceived cycle track on Chatsworth Road; a collision taking place between a vehicle exiting Queen Mary Road and one travelling on Chatsworth Road.

It has never been easy to exit on to Chatsworth Road at this junction and the narrowing of the vehicle carriageway has aggravated the problem.A sensible way to alleviate this problem and make it much safer would have been to re-open Linden Avenue on a one-way system for traffic exiting on to the main road with traffic lights already installed for the rare cyclist.

I did a census of vehicles on Chatsworth Road recently and the average number was about 20 per minute. Contrast that with the number of cycles that now have the use of about a third width of the original road. The number here was four in one hour! I was also informed by someone living further up Chatsworth Road that some cyclists heading west were still using the main carriageway instead of the purpose-built cycle track, which took over a million and a half pounds to build.This money would have been far better employed in dealing with the numerous potholes, as apparently Derbyshire is the third worst area for action being taken to do these repairs.

So, someone has earned some Brownie points for a supposedly green scheme, at the total absence of common sense.

Somersall resident

Name and address supplied

