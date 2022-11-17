Letter: Cycle lane decision-makers will be held culpable
It’s a sad day when a committee consisting of people who don’t even live in the town make decisions about the bike lane on Chatsworth Road which are going to affect our lives and could even result in deaths.
The only consolation is that they will be held culpable.
Michael Hadfield OBE
Derbyshire
Most Popular
For another Derbyshire Times letter click here:
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this story on our website.
In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.
With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.
Thank you