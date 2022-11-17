News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Letter: Cycle lane decision-makers will be held culpable

﻿It’s a sad day when a committee consisting of people who don’t even live in the town make decisions about the bike lane on Chatsworth Road which are going to affect our lives and could even result in deaths.

By Michael Hadfield OBE
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

The only consolation is that they will be held culpable.

Michael Hadfield OBE

Derbyshire

A letter writer is angry that the decision to allow a cycle lane on Chatsworth Road has come from those who aren't local.

Most Popular

For another Derbyshire Times letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Advertisement

Hide Ad

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.

Thank you

DerbyshireDerbyshire Times