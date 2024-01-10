Letter: Current system dealing with those coming to work here is totally unsustainable
Over 700,000 people came here legally in the last year, which is totally unsustainable, and the far reaching consequences of this are being felt through all our public services.I don’t think Government has gone far enough!
H. Sheldon
Chesterfield
