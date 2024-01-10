News you can trust since 1855
Letter: Current system dealing with those coming to work here is totally unsustainable

Recent announcements by the Government to increase the salary threshold for people wanting visas to come and work in Britain is because over £38,000 has been deemed the amount you need to become a tax contributor, and not reliant on benefit top-ups like Universal Credit and Council Tax benefits.
By H Sheldon
Published 10th Jan 2024, 00:00 GMT
Over 700,000 people came here legally in the last year, which is totally unsustainable, and the far reaching consequences of this are being felt through all our public services.I don’t think Government has gone far enough!

H. Sheldon

Chesterfield

The Government needs to do more to address the system dealing with people coming to the UK to work, says a reader.
