The obvious flippant comment would be: “Ask how many managers will they need to waste £47million?” But in reality, they can't even run the current shambolic service.

With a severe lack of drivers across all companies, unreliable services and so many roadworks infecting the whole county, the timetables are a work of fiction that even Charles Dickens would be proud of.

If anyone is wondering why so many, especial rural buses, are riding round empty, it is because DCC can't be bothered to put timetables at bus stops. South Wingfield has one for buses to Alfreton. Crich is up to date but one is at the wrong stop. There's one smack in the middle of Brackenfield Green! And up until very recently, none in Matlock to say there are services to Crich and Alfreton.

​A reader says empty buses are due to a lack of timetables at bus stops.

I am forever in touch with them pointing out anomalies, missing timetables and worse, contradicting information.My last missive to DCC was February 28, 2022 - I am still waiting for a reply - a 'return receipt’ confirms it arrived in their inbox. I even offered to travel the network to help them.

One issue that needs addressing, I believe, is to introduce competition along the Alfreton-Derby corridor with a regular direct service with few pick up points. The current one is hourly, only six days a week and is inadequate.

Not a week goes by without buses in the Crich area simply not turning up. You ring the bus companies and are told a) the bus broke down and no replacement or b) the driver phoned in sick and no replacement available. And don't get me started on buses running earlier than timetabled.

So DCC, exactly how do you propose to increase passenger confidence and numbers and turn your seven key targets into a workable service?

Graham Ludlam

South Wingfield

