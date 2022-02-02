Letter: Cup final information from 1950 is wanted
I'm trying to find as much information as I can on the 1950 Derbyshire Senior Cup Final, when South Normanton Miners' Welfare FC defeated Newhall United FC to win that particular trophy.
I'm hoping some of your readers can help.
If anyone has any information that would assist me, I would be grateful if they could email me at: [email protected]
Roger West
By email
