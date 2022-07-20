The A619 Chatsworth Road is, and has to be, a major trunk road. The existing cycle and walking route from Somersall, through Walton dam and the derelict Robinsons area, is not perfect, but it is fine that we then have a path over bridges to the station.So far, so good. More signage, please.

I enjoy the field walk from Somersall to Holymoorside and hope it can be given a hard surface, because mud is a deterrent to all but boot-wearers.

Which leaves Crow Lane etc. I drove up and down it recently, out of curiosity. It is delightful but problematic for mixed use; there are properties on it that will need access anyway.An enforced 10 mph limit for vehicles, including bikes?

An enforced 10 mph limit for vehicles, including bikes on Crow Lane would be an idea, writes reader Paul King.

Hady Hill has a narrow walkway, not safely usable by wheelchair. Can it be more walker-friendly?Can the old track on the southern side be advertised for use by walkers and cyclists?

Paul King

Derbyshire

