After a site meeting with me some three-and-a-half years ago, a pedestrian-controlled crossing has been installed at the end of the cycle way into Queens Park across Park Road.

I probably was not the only one to have raised concerns over what I believed to be one of the most dangerous road crossings in the borough.

Pedestrians, cyclists, mothers with pushchairs and, in my instance, a mobility scooter user, took their lives into their hands to reach or leave the park. Painting white lines or “keep clear” were always ignored.

Initially, I was told no structural work could be carried out so close to the Hipper Bridge. Local residents and the bus stop would be compromised and a takeaway would have reduced parking.

I did point out people’s lives must matter more, so better late than never.

So thanks again to whoever took this decision.

Michael Paice

Chesterfield

