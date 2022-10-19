Letter: Crossing is better late than never
I offer my congratulations to the highways department of Chesterfield Borough Council.
After a site meeting with me some three-and-a-half years ago, a pedestrian-controlled crossing has been installed at the end of the cycle way into Queens Park across Park Road.
I probably was not the only one to have raised concerns over what I believed to be one of the most dangerous road crossings in the borough.
Pedestrians, cyclists, mothers with pushchairs and, in my instance, a mobility scooter user, took their lives into their hands to reach or leave the park. Painting white lines or “keep clear” were always ignored.
Most Popular
Initially, I was told no structural work could be carried out so close to the Hipper Bridge. Local residents and the bus stop would be compromised and a takeaway would have reduced parking.
I did point out people’s lives must matter more, so better late than never.
So thanks again to whoever took this decision.
Michael Paice
Chesterfield
For another Derbyshire Times letter click here:
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this story on our website.
In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.
With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.
Thank you