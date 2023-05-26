Sorry but even if I was unemployed I would not be picking crops. I bet it’s back breaking work and something I wouldn’t be up for.

May I suggest she takes that famous unemployed man on first, Prince Andrew. He’s not working so let him lead from the front.

Jayne Grayson

A letter this week about the Home Secretary's idea of immigrants crop picking.

By email

