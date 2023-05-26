News you can trust since 1855
Letter: Crop picking idea certainly gets a 'no' from me

I read an article saying that Suella Braverman thinks the unemployed should pick crops, drive lorries and clean streets, not the migrant workers coming over here.
By Jayne Grayson
Published 26th May 2023, 05:20 BST- 1 min read

Sorry but even if I was unemployed I would not be picking crops. I bet it’s back breaking work and something I wouldn’t be up for.

May I suggest she takes that famous unemployed man on first, Prince Andrew. He’s not working so let him lead from the front.

Jayne Grayson

A letter this week about the Home Secretary's idea of immigrants crop picking.A letter this week about the Home Secretary's idea of immigrants crop picking.
