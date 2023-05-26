Letter: Crop picking idea certainly gets a 'no' from me
Sorry but even if I was unemployed I would not be picking crops. I bet it’s back breaking work and something I wouldn’t be up for.
May I suggest she takes that famous unemployed man on first, Prince Andrew. He’s not working so let him lead from the front.
Jayne Grayson
By email
For another local letter click here:
A message from the Editor:
In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.
With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers, we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.
Thank you