Letter: Crooked Spire poem

I see the greenstick of the fractured young

Ricket limbed, these worshipped lame

Remember in this spire’s twisting

One reader has penned a poem about the Crooked Spire in Chesterfield.

Skewed finger, pointing out the same ~

Arthritic boned, time warped, ancient beams

Bring Sabbaths to the healings of our dreams.

Walk then a mile to heal a crooked man

This crooked house remind

How Lazarean love can heal

Such grave afflictions of the eyes

Let then, love be blind ~

For all are unseasoned for the morrow,

Yet find their ways ~

Heaven wise through paths of sorrow.

The days though gnarled

Still up aspire

This steeple towers

Strong from the suffered bones

To scoliotic heights

And show us how to bend, not break

More holy in the mother’s eye

Than all the tortured circuits of the earth

And bid us wake.

Paul Thwaites

By email

