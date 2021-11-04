Letter: Crooked Spire poem
Myself and my wife regularly pass by the church of St Mary’s and All Saints on the way to our daughter’s.The church, with its iconic spire, has stood out in my memory of landmark since I was a child. I am considering writing a children’s story or story poem to draw on the spire’s ‘fairytale’ quality. I hope you like this poem.
I see the greenstick of the fractured young
Ricket limbed, these worshipped lame
Remember in this spire’s twisting
Skewed finger, pointing out the same ~
Arthritic boned, time warped, ancient beams
Bring Sabbaths to the healings of our dreams.
Walk then a mile to heal a crooked man
This crooked house remind
How Lazarean love can heal
Such grave afflictions of the eyes
Let then, love be blind ~
For all are unseasoned for the morrow,
Yet find their ways ~
Heaven wise through paths of sorrow.
The days though gnarled
Still up aspire
This steeple towers
Strong from the suffered bones
To scoliotic heights
And show us how to bend, not break
More holy in the mother’s eye
Than all the tortured circuits of the earth
And bid us wake.
Paul Thwaites
By email
