The decision to open a particular property under the Heritage Open Days scheme rests entirely with its owner.

The Civic Society merely acts as a co-ordinating body and, with the support of the Derbyshire Times, has sought to publicise the buildings that have recently been open.

Contrary to Mr Jones's wholly incorrect assertion, the society is very concerned about Tapton House.

That is why we support the borough council's decision to offer the mansion and gardens either to let or for sale on a 999-year lease, which we consider offers the best chance to secure the future of the property, at no cost to public funds.

It would be appreciated if Mr Jones and those others who have made ill-informed criticisms of the society's policy would take the trouble to read our detailed memorandum on the subject, which has been available on our website for the last 12 months.

The statement also provides an accurate outline of the history of the Tapton House estate.

This includes the terms on which it was conveyed to the former Chesterfield Corporation in 1925.

Most of the estate (apart from the mansion) has been open to members of the public since shortly after that date and will continue to be after the proposed sale by the local authority.

Philip Riden

Chairman, Chesterfield and District Civic Society

