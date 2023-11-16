Letter: Cricket league needs teams to come forward now and help it survive

The Chesterfield & District Mid-Week Cricket League is in danger of closing due to the lack of teams.

The league was formed in 1976 with five teams made up from various industries in the Chesterfield area. It grew in the late 90s to approximately 20 teams.Over the last few years, the league has been made up of a number of works teams, pub teams and weekend teams, giving players a chance to develop their cricket at a more suitable level.The league runs both a league program and a cup competition on weekdays in the evenings, allowing teams to choose which night they wish to play their home matches.Both competitions play variations on a 20-over per innings format. For various reasons over the last two years, teams have had to withdraw, leaving the league in a position, after approximately 48 years, of not having sufficient teams to continue.

If teams/clubs are interested in joining, contact me on [email protected] in the next two to three weeks before a decision is taken on the league’s future.

Godfrey Kerry

Derbyshire

