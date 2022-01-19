As we reflect who is to blameA virus without a soul or conscienceIs causing deaths that have no sense.

Unseen unheard and deathly quietThe virus stalks man in the nightNo warning of what’s yet to comeThe life we live no longer fun.

The world awaits a complete antidoteMankind in frenzy dares to hopeThat all will be put right in timeA cure to end this dreadful crime.

A reader has submitted a poem about the pandemic.

Prayers for salvation and calls to On HighAre offered by all who look to the skyFor man has created this wholesale death sceneHe must therefore find ways to get this world clean.

We have created a crime against nature and are paying the price.She will always win over greed and intolerance of the natural laws.

Alan Armstrong

Staveley

