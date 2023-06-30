At one point it seemed that the match would not progress beyond the second day, such was Yorkshire's dominance. However, a spirited Derbyshire fightback ensured the match lasted until the final morning.

The outside caterers breathed a collective sigh of relief as many more ice creams and pints were sold. Special note here for Brampton Brewery who supplied a very good range of real ale.

Andrew Thorpe

A cricket fan was lucky enough to attend all four days at the match between Derbyshire and Yorkshire recently.

By email

