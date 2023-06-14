She mentions some of our local Labour council’s plans, which include zero emissions by 2030.

In an ideal world, we all wish for a future of cleaner air, but in order to do it, pro net zero supporters are forgetting to provide us with all the restrictive plans which we will be subjected to, including multi-billions in cost. Even Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced that Labour will be pausing this irrational target due to the cost of living crisis.

Targets set for 2030 will impoverish the vast majority of us, especially in areas like Chesterfield where building the economy is always challenging.

A reader comments on a recent article by Coun Tricia Gilby about plans for net zero emissions by 2030.

Many of us pay enough tax and cannot afford the luxury of an electric car. The devil is in the detail, and I wonder when China and India will decide the same urgency, especially as they are omitting growing amounts of carbon every year.

People are struggling enough with day-to-day living, we need to pause and consider the consequences.

S. Singh

Chesterfield

