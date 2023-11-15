News you can trust since 1855
Letter: Councils must provide proper pipework to take rainwater down to the river

I naively thought that water companies were set up to provide clean, safe drinking water and to conduct away waste water from our premises and treat it to a satisfactory standard for discharge to a water course.
By Norman Groocock
Published 15th Nov 2023, 00:00 GMT
It seems now that some councils believe that it is OK to dump rain water into any old foul sewer that happens to be convenient and then have the cheek to complain when these become overloaded.Councillors - do your job. Provide proper pipework to take rainwater down to the river.

Norman Groocock

Bakewell

