Chesterfield Borough Council has obtained millions from central government’s levelling up fund, and instead of allocating necessary funding to refurbish empty town centre shops and areas, I feel they are left to rot.

Businesses would want to lease and rent shops, in a wonderful historic town if they were fully refurbished, which in turn would generate a better local economy.

Thousands of visitors come to the Peak District every year. Chesterfield should be benefiting from that. Instead, what is there to see in our town centre? Less occupied shops while others become decayed, a market which for the most has a few stalls these days. There needs to be much more to attract locals and others to the town centre.

A reader says the council should focus more on the town centre than the out-of-town retail parks.

More shops have recently closed in the town because landlords are unwilling to negotiate lease rates. Property owners for retail need to be flexible and open in discussing lease charges, when you consider the profit margins many small businesses operate on, many struggling to break even, and they simply cannot afford rent increases!

Local cabinet councillors are focused on filling new-build shops and offices on the outskirts when focus should be making Chesterfield town centre attractive for retail traders, which in turn will attract visitors back into town.

It’s not rocket science but you need to want to do it!

E. Rose

Derbyshire

