From the beginning, I believe not a scrap of democratic process was applied by our locally elected representatives.

They ignored public opinion by a local petition, and the group Friends of Tapton House, who made a viable bid to include access and community use for Tapton House.

Instead, local Labour cabinet councillors chose the worse option, but probably the most financially lucrative, accepting an offer from a developer to cram 15 flats into our wonderful historic Tapton House, plus bulldoze and further build new town houses and annexes on this precious site.

Hardly good for the local environment either. The family who left the house, garden and land to Chesterfield Borough Council as caretakers for continued community use, must be turning in their graves. The word ‘trust’ back then obviously had a different meaning!

We are now in a new year where we can all reflect on many things, including who our continued elected representatives are in the 2023 local elections.

Let’s please consider how appallingly the entire Tapton House issue has been dealt with, and how public opinion has been totally ignored.

Is this behaviour how we expect our elected councillors to behave? We think not. Do we really want these same cabinet councillors ignoring what we local people want?

We believe the good people of Chesterfield deserve better, so please check who your local councillor is, and if they are a cabinet councillor who voted to sell such an important historical building, hold them to account.

It’s time for democratic process at our local council.

Time for change in 2023.

Steve Jones

Have Your Say Community Residents Group Chesterfield

