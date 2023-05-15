Letter: Councillors aim to repay your trust in them
As newly elected and re-elected Labour district councillors for Wirksworth ward, we would like to give heartfelt thanks to everyone who voted for us.
We hope to repay your trust by making a real difference and look forward to supporting and representing everyone alike.
Dawn Greatorex, Lucy Peacock, Peter Slack
Derbyshire
