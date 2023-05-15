News you can trust since 1855
Letter: Councillors aim to repay your trust in them

As newly elected and re-elected Labour district councillors for Wirksworth ward, we would like to give heartfelt thanks to everyone who voted for us.

By Dawn Greatorex, Lucy Peacock, Peter Slack
Published 15th May 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read

We hope to repay your trust by making a real difference and look forward to supporting and representing everyone alike.

Dawn Greatorex, Lucy Peacock, Peter Slack

Derbyshire

Councillors representing Wirksworth Ward show their appreciation to voters.
Councillors representing Wirksworth Ward show their appreciation to voters.
For another local letter click here:




