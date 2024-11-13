Letter: Council shouldn't just leave it to volunteers to clean our streets

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I stopped to thank several members of Chesterfield Litter Picker group last weekend for their volunteering to tidy up the town’s streets, many of which were absolutely filthy with litter.

Many streets are also covered in leaves and I recently had several slow nail punctures in my car tyres because roads are never swept regularly in Chesterfield. While much praise should be given to volunteers sorting out the litter mess for free, this is no excuse for Chesterfield Borough Council standing back and not using our council taxes to street-clean. Local services please before council employee bonuses. Many of us will not forget the £2.4 million they paid themselves in 2022, then not too long afterwards they said they had run out of money. Hardly a surprise, don't you think?

J. Moor

Chesterfield

