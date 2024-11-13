Letter: Council shouldn't just leave it to volunteers to clean our streets
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Many streets are also covered in leaves and I recently had several slow nail punctures in my car tyres because roads are never swept regularly in Chesterfield. While much praise should be given to volunteers sorting out the litter mess for free, this is no excuse for Chesterfield Borough Council standing back and not using our council taxes to street-clean. Local services please before council employee bonuses. Many of us will not forget the £2.4 million they paid themselves in 2022, then not too long afterwards they said they had run out of money. Hardly a surprise, don't you think?
J. Moor
Chesterfield
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this story. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.
In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.
Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.
With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.